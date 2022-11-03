California country favorite Devin Dawson is passionate about music (of course), but for just about as long, he’s been enthusiastic about cooking, too. Now, he’s offering insights into both of those interests in a new episode of “Hometown Sounds.”

In the video, he walks through how to make one of his favorite foods, Nashville hot chicken tikka masala. As he chops vegetables and preps ingredients, he reminisces about childhood pig roasts with his family, how he became obsessed with playing guitar after getting one from a neighbor’s garage sale, his high school metal band, and how he got from there to the very different space he’s in these days.

Dawson’s big break came in 2014, when he and Louisa Wendorff released a mash-up of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and “Style,” which Swift herself shared and brought increased attention to. He later landed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville. His debut and most recent album, 2018’s Dark Horse, was a success, reaching the top 5 of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. That project’s lead single, “All On Me,” was also a hit that has since been certified 2-times platinum and racked up over 172 million streams on Spotify. Dawson also released an EP, The Pink Slip, in 2021. He’s found success writing for others, too: He co-wrote Blake Shelton’s 2019 hit “God’s Country,” which topped the US country charts and was top-20 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Check out the video above.

