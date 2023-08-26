Miley Cyrus recently dropped her new single, “Used To Be Young,” where she reflected on the headline-making moments of her past. She also has some famous faces who are loving the track, including actress Diane Keaton, who shared an Instagram post about it.

Complete with old B&W photos of Keaton’s younger self, she set the slideshow to the song.

“HERE’S TO MILEY,” Keaton captioned with a heart emoji and tagged the pop star.

Because of this, Cyrus eventually saw Keaton’s post and expressed her love.

“I appreciate you deeply,” Cyrus commented. “This is so moving and exactly why I made this song. I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, ‘all I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it’ and this is even more magical. I love you. Thank you.”

It’s not the first time that Keaton has been promoting Cyrus on her social media. Earlier this year, she was incredibly excited about the release of “Flowers” — posting a video of herself dancing along to it while roaming around her backyard.

“YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” Keaton captioned the “Flowers” reaction.

Check out Diane Keaton’s post about loving Miley’s new song.