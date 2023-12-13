Last week, it was reported that Britney Spears’ father Jamie recently had one of his legs amputated. Those reports were unconfirmed, but now we know for certain thanks to new photos of Jamie that have surfaced.

As TMZ reports, Jamie was seen getting out of a car at a warehouse and being helped into a wheelchair. The photos show that a significant portion of his right leg is missing; TMZ notes the photos were taken seven weeks after the amputation, and that the leg was amputated 4 inches above the knee.

As was previously reported, Jamie apparently had a significant infection in his leg following a knee replacement surgery, and he was in the hospital for weeks. Jamie reportedly underwent five surgeries attempting to contain the infection, and after those were unsuccessful, doctors decided to amputate.

The good news is that Jamie might be able to reconcile with Britney, as TMZ previously reported, “Our sources say Britney has softened toward her dad recently. There have been times when she’s said she misses her dad, and once even talked about sending him money to help him out. As for Jamie, our sources say there’s nothing he’d rather have than a reconciliation with his daughter, and harbors no ill will.”