It appears Britney Spears’ father Jamie has been in poor health in recent times, and reportedly, he recently had one of his legs amputated.

According to TMZ, “sources with direct knowledge” told them that Jamie had a major infection in one of his legs following knee replacement surgery, which landed him in the hospital for weeks. After five unsuccessful surgeries attempting to contain the infection, doctors decided the best stop forward was amputation.

There is at least some good news for Jamie, though, as TMZ also reports “there is hope” for a reconciliation between him and Britney. The publication notes, “Our sources say Britney has softened toward her dad recently. There have been times when she’s said she misses her dad, and once even talked about sending him money to help him out. As for Jamie, our sources say there’s nothing he’d rather have than a reconciliation with his daughter, and harbors no ill will.”

This comes shortly after Britney was spotted cuddling with her mother Lynne at Britney’s 42nd birthday party; Britney’s birthday was on December 2.

Of course, Britney has famously had a contentious relationship with her parents due to the conservatorship. In September 2022, Britney wrote, “It’s extremely hard for me to accept the fact that my family did that to me … it will be hard for me for the rest of my life … as for my Mom and Dad who sat back and hid coffee from me at the house to wake me up from feeling dead and scared like an old lady … and threw me away … I will say it loud and proud … I pray you both burn in hell.”

Since then, though, it appears the Spears family is on far better terms.