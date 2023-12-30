Just days before Christmas, The Chicks announced the untimely death of founding member Laura Lynch. The news rocked the country music world. According to People, on December 22, Lynch was involved in a fatal head-on collision in Hudspeth County, Texas. On Saturday, December 30, more details about the accident have surfaced.

A report from TMZ alleges that a driver connected to the accident could potentially face criminal charges. In an exclusive statement shared with the publication, the Texas Department of Public Safety PIO Sgt. Eliot Torres revealed that an investigation had been launched due to the collision’s severity.

The department is doing its due diligence to research if the driver, who has not been named at this time, was under the influence at the time of the accident. After the driver was treated for their injuries in a local hospital, their blood was drawn to test for traces of drug and alcohol. Local authorities might seek charges against the driver if either test returns positive.

After the accident, The Chicks’ current members, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, and Natalie Maines, shared a joint statement on the group’s official Instagram page. “Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band,” the note read. “Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the Midwest.”