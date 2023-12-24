Over the past few weeks, the public has mourned the deaths of entertainers like Andre Braugher, Shane MacGowan, Matthew Perry, and Colin Burgess. Sadly, that wave of grief strikes again. On Saturday, December 23, it was revealed that The Chicks’ founding member Laura Lynch tragically died at the age of 65.
In a gut-wrenching post on the country group’s Instagram page, current members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, and Natalie Maines shared a joint statement. According to People, Lynch’s death was the result of a head-on collision in Hudspeth County, Texas, on Friday, December 22.
Read the complete statement from The Chicks’ current member below.
We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing, and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the Midwest.
Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.