Over the past few weeks, the public has mourned the deaths of entertainers like Andre Braugher, Shane MacGowan, Matthew Perry, and Colin Burgess. Sadly, that wave of grief strikes again. On Saturday, December 23, it was revealed that The Chicks’ founding member Laura Lynch tragically died at the age of 65.

In a gut-wrenching post on the country group’s Instagram page, current members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, and Natalie Maines shared a joint statement. According to People, Lynch’s death was the result of a head-on collision in Hudspeth County, Texas, on Friday, December 22.

Read the complete statement from The Chicks’ current member below.