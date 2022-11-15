Yesterday, Dua Lipa clarified that she won’t be performing at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony. However, she will be performing with Elton John during his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium. Other artists paying homage to the legendary musician will be Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile.

The show, called Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, takes place on Sunday, November 20. It will be livestreamed for three hours, starting at 11 PM ET on Disney+.

About not performing at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony, Lipa explained her decision in an Instagram story, “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar,” she wrote. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup. One love, Dua x.”

Watch the trailer for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium above.

