Who Produced Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini’ Single?

Dua Lipa’s next musical era is on the horizon. This year, the singer’s focused her efforts on her onscreen career, with an appearance in the blockbuster Barbie, with the spy film Argylle in the pipeline. But she’s still found time for her music. After seeming to tell the public that her major comeback was set for next year, Dua Lipa teased her forthcoming single. Last week, she confirmed its release date: November 9.

So who produced Dia Lipa’s “Houdini” single? According to Pop Crave, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker is behind the upcoming track. On Monday, November 6, the platform shared the claim on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Tame Impala confirmed as a producer on “Houdini” by Dua Lipa. pic.twitter.com/z2lQeZ61n3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2023

The rumor was initially birthed in August, following a deep dive with Kurt Soller for The New York Times’ T Magazine:

“The next record will still be pop, she says, lest her ‘fans have a meltdown.’ She doesn’t want to ‘alienate’ them, although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia. She’s working with a smaller group of songwriting collaborators, supposedly including Kevin Parker of the Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala, a rumor she all but confirms by denying: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ she says, then looks away and laughs a little. Lipa’s dressed — almost studiously — in pop star-off-duty drag: Ugg slip-ons, baggy white jeans, an old Elton John T-shirt, a few diamond-encrusted hoops in each ear.”

