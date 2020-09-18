Dua Lipa has made the most of the pandemic on an artistic front. Future Nostalgia came out around the start of lockdown, and for much of the year, she has made multiple appearances on late-night TV, including a guest-hosting spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She found herself back on TV last night, this time to team with James Corden on The Late Late Show to parody two of her biggest hits, re-working them to be about dating during the pandemic.

The two swap lines in the first verse of “Don’t Start Now,” singing, “What a year for dating, crazy / Nothing is the way it was / People texting exes sex pics / From the basement at their mum’s / You have human contact / don’t know what you’ll contract / so your first date’s always on Zoom.”

In the second chorus, the pair instructs, “Wear a mask, wash your hands / It’s not like you have other plans / It’s awkward but it’s cool / following all these COVID rules.”

That line serves as a transition into the “New Rules” portion of the parody. Some of the fresh regulations include, “Up your waxing game / No one’s seen you naked since February,” and, “Stalk their Instagram / You gotta background check if you wanna slam.”

Watch the video above.

