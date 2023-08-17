Ed Sheeran has some of the biggest pop hits of the past decade, but don’t expect to see him on music’s biggest stage: In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Sheeran said he doesn’t think he’s the best candidate to headline his own Super Bowl Halftime Show.

He said:

“There was a conversation a while ago, I think it was when Coldplay did it, of me going on to play ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ and I think that would be the only way I would do it, is if I were joining someone else. I think it’s an American thing. I think…I don’t have pizazz. You watch Prince, you watch Michael Jackson, you watch Katy Perry, you watch Lady Gaga, you watch Rihanna, you watch Beyoncé, all these amazing performers: I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers on stage, I’m not gonna have fireworks and… The Weeknd’s one was all of that. I just can’t… that’s not me. I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl, either. […] I would do it as a guest, and then I could say I did the Super Bowl with.”

Sheeran also told Cohen about the status of his and Taylor Swift’s rerecording of “End Game” for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

