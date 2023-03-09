Ed Sheeran teased a new album for quite some time before announcing it at the beginning of this month. –, or Subtract, will follow his 2021 LP =. Now, he’s teasing the lead single “Eyes Closed” through TikTok.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Sheeran directs his fans to check out the song on TikTok and encourages them to “make silly videos with it.”

A snippet of the track is available as a TikTok sound here, and he also posted video of guitar- and piano-driven rendition of it. “So I’m dancing with my eyes closed / ‘Cause everywhere I look I still see you / Time is moving so slow / And I don’t know what else that I can do,” he sings. The full song arrives March 24.

A press release explained that the album “revisits Ed’s singer/songwriter roots,” and it helped that he teamed up with The National’s Aaron Dessner for collaboration. “I spent some time sketching these ideas and shared a folder with Ed,” Dessner explained about the experience. “A few months later in the winter of 2021, he started writing to them and sending sometimes multiple song ideas a day, inspired by a very difficult period he was going through in his life.”

– is out 5/5 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

