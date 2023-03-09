Ed Sheeran teased a new album for quite some time before announcing it at the beginning of this month. –, or Subtract, will follow his 2021 LP =. Now, he’s teasing the lead single “Eyes Closed” through TikTok.
In a clip posted to Twitter, Sheeran directs his fans to check out the song on TikTok and encourages them to “make silly videos with it.”
Eyes Closed. 24.03.23. Preview on TikTok now: https://t.co/PHkrSI4LCn pic.twitter.com/vFElAdP2xB
— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 9, 2023
A snippet of the track is available as a TikTok sound here, and he also posted video of guitar- and piano-driven rendition of it. “So I’m dancing with my eyes closed / ‘Cause everywhere I look I still see you / Time is moving so slow / And I don’t know what else that I can do,” he sings. The full song arrives March 24.
@edsheeran
#duet with @Ed Sheeran I’ll keep dancing with my eyes closed… #NewMusic
@edsheeran
Eyes Closed. 24.03.23 x #NewMusic
A press release explained that the album “revisits Ed’s singer/songwriter roots,” and it helped that he teamed up with The National’s Aaron Dessner for collaboration. “I spent some time sketching these ideas and shared a folder with Ed,” Dessner explained about the experience. “A few months later in the winter of 2021, he started writing to them and sending sometimes multiple song ideas a day, inspired by a very difficult period he was going through in his life.”
– is out 5/5 via Atlantic. Find more information here.
