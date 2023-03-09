Ed Sheeran
Pop

Ed Sheeran Teased His Vulnerable New Single ‘Eyes Closed’ By Dropping Multiple Renditions On TikTok

Ed Sheeran teased a new album for quite some time before announcing it at the beginning of this month. , or Subtract, will follow his 2021 LP =. Now, he’s teasing the lead single “Eyes Closed” through TikTok.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Sheeran directs his fans to check out the song on TikTok and encourages them to “make silly videos with it.”

A snippet of the track is available as a TikTok sound here, and he also posted video of guitar- and piano-driven rendition of it. “So I’m dancing with my eyes closed / ‘Cause everywhere I look I still see you / Time is moving so slow / And I don’t know what else that I can do,” he sings. The full song arrives March 24.

@edsheeran

#duet with @Ed Sheeran I’ll keep dancing with my eyes closed… #NewMusic

♬ Eyes Closed – Ed Sheeran

@edsheeran

Eyes Closed. 24.03.23 x #NewMusic

♬ Eyes Closed – Ed Sheeran

A press release explained that the album “revisits Ed’s singer/songwriter roots,” and it helped that he teamed up with The National’s Aaron Dessner for collaboration. “I spent some time sketching these ideas and shared a folder with Ed,” Dessner explained about the experience. “A few months later in the winter of 2021, he started writing to them and sending sometimes multiple song ideas a day, inspired by a very difficult period he was going through in his life.”

is out 5/5 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

