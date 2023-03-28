Ed Sheeran is preparing for the release of his new album -, or Subtract, arriving in May. He shared the lead single “Eyes Closed,” which was followed by a stripped-down version featuring Aaron Dessner. Meanwhile, he’s also been hitting the stage to give powerful performances on tour.

On March 24, the “Shape Of You” singer played The O2 in London, and made it special for one specific fan named Luke Gittins. The 22-year-old posts covers of Sheeran’s songs on YouTube, so Sheeran invited him on stage to sing “The A Team” with him.

“Do you know ‘The A Team,'” he asked. “Do you want to come up and sing ‘The A Team?’ This isn’t set up, so thank you very much for doing this last-minute. We’ve got a guitar set up for you.”

“The reason I wanted to do this, guys, is like… being an up-and-coming singer-songwriter is really, really, really tough,” he said. “And when I wrote ‘The A Team,’ I was in a room and I was writing songs, and I was trying to make people care about the songs I wrote. I was covering other people’s songs to try and make people care about the songs that I wrote.”

– is out 5/5 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.