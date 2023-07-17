Kevin Spacey is currently in the midst of a sexual assault trial in the UK, and Elton John popped in to testify for Spacey’s defense.

Per The Associated Press, one of Spacey’s alleged victims is accusing the actor of aggressively grabbing his crotch while driving with him at John’s annual White Tie And Tiara ball in 2004 or 2005. However, David Furnish, John’s husband, previously testified that Spacey only attended one of the balls, and Spacey said he only attended the 2001 event. Furnish said that after looking at photographs, it appeared Spacey indeed was only at the 2001 event.

In his 20-minute testimony, John, appearing in court remotely from Monaco, said Spacey attended the 2001 gala and he does not recall the actor’s presence at the event during any other year.

Spacey currently faces 12 counts of sexual assault via accusations by four men. He has pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges.

John, meanwhile, recently concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, but suggested he’s not necessarily done with live performances altogether, saying, “I’m not going to tour again. There may be the odd show, but I’m not touring. Touring is exhausting for me now, and it takes me away from my family and my children.”