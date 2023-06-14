It’s been about five-and-a-half years since allegations against Kevin Spacey went public. He’s barely worked since (though he has worked a little recently). The actor is slated to appear in court for a trial involving sexual assault accusations with which he was charged last year, but he’s clearly feeling optimistic about being acquitted. Indeed, he claims he already has some work lined up should he be found not guilty.

“It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled,” Spacey said in a new interview with ZEITmagazin (as caught by Variety), Spacey. “But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

Spacey also said he draws resilience” from people he encounters on the street who offer support. “The media have done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I have seen nothing but affection.”

The two-time Oscar-winner was first accused of sexual assault in October of 2017 by fellow actor Anthony Rapp. Last fall, a New York jury sided with Spacey, finding that he did not molest Rapp when he was a teenager. Other accusations were dropped. The upcoming trial in London, which is set to begin on June 28, comes a year after he was charged on four counts of sexual assault relating to incidents that occurred between 2005 and 2013.

Though Spacey has largely been absent from screens, he did, for a few years, release annual videos during the holidays in which he pretended to be his House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

(Via ZEITmagazin and Variety)