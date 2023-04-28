Emma Stone 2022
Pop

Emma Stone Looks Very Much Exactly Like Lorde, Fans Declared After Photos Of The Actress In ‘Poor Things’ Were Unveiled

Today (April 28), the first photos from an upcoming movie called Poor Things were shared. The film stars Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef. It’s Stone who’s standing out early, though, as fans think that in the new photos, her character looks pretty much exactly like Lorde.

Lorde was actually a trending topic on Twitter after the photos were revealed. One fan re-shared one of the photos and joked, “First look at Emma Stone as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor in the Lorde biopic ‘Lorde.'” Another quipped, “lorde did not release a new album today because she became an actress! so proud of her!”

As for what the movie’s about, Deadline reports, “Stone plays Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on September 8.

Check out some more Stone/Lorde reactions below.

