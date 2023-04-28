Today (April 28), the first photos from an upcoming movie called Poor Things were shared. The film stars Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef. It’s Stone who’s standing out early, though, as fans think that in the new photos, her character looks pretty much exactly like Lorde.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos#PoorThingsFilm pic.twitter.com/HJVigUdOH5 — Poor Things (@PoorThingsFilm) April 28, 2023

Lorde was actually a trending topic on Twitter after the photos were revealed. One fan re-shared one of the photos and joked, “First look at Emma Stone as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor in the Lorde biopic ‘Lorde.'” Another quipped, “lorde did not release a new album today because she became an actress! so proud of her!”

First look at Emma Stone as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor in the Lorde biopic ‘Lorde’ pic.twitter.com/1aZv1Ndwkx — Jarod 🧜‍♂️ || Waiting for GotG tickets (@JAR0DC0RE) April 28, 2023

lorde did not release a new album today because she became an actress! so proud of her! https://t.co/xwPFLDDVCS — did lorde release a new album today (@DidLorde) April 28, 2023

As for what the movie’s about, Deadline reports, “Stone plays Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on September 8.

Check out some more Stone/Lorde reactions below.

if she's lorde in this then she's halfway through egot pic.twitter.com/O6uczIqLa5 — ej*y (@imsufjanstevens) April 28, 2023