Jason Isbell: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s discography is enough to fill up a night’s worth of programming on its own. But, for the group’s performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, they kept it simple. To celebrate the 10th-anniversary reissue of Southeastern, the band repurposed their track “Cover Me Up.” Olivia Rodrigo: With each late-night show stop, Olivia Rodrigo continues to take her sets up a notch. Her performance of “Can’t Catch Me Now” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was yet another stand-out to add to her resume.

Queens of the Stone Age: Due to overwhelming demand, Queens of the Stone Age extended their End Is Nero Tour to appease fans. Just before closing out their West Coast dates, the group stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song “Emotion Sickness.” For those who were unable to catch the band on the road, the in-studio set certainly gave them an intense case of FOMO. Sleater-Kinney: The last notable TV performance of the week was again credited to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Sleater-Kinney let it all hang out with a bold set of their record “Say It Like You Mean It.”