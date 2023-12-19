The holiday season has brought forth a wave of Yuletide records. One example is the battle between Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” vying for the top spot on the music charts. But on late-night television, musical guests haven’t completely given in to the seasonal mood.
Cameos on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel Live included a sprinkle of holiday jams, but original records also received their shine. Check out some of the best live music performances on TV from the past week (December 11 to 17), in alphabetical order below.
Billie Eilish:
Barbie–mania has picked back up now that the record-breaking movie is accessible on streaming services. Billie Eilish’s performance of “What Was I Made For?” on Saturday Night Live revitalized interest in the film’s official soundtrack. Her striking live set shows precisely why the track earned a Grammy nomination.
Gracie Abrams:
Best New Artist Grammy nominee Gracie Abrams’ appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon was a wake-up call to viewers unfamiliar with the budding star. Abrams’ performance of her single “Should Hate You” displayed the full range of her potential.
Jason Isbell:
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s discography is enough to fill up a night’s worth of programming on its own. But, for the group’s performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, they kept it simple. To celebrate the 10th-anniversary reissue of Southeastern, the band repurposed their track “Cover Me Up.”
Olivia Rodrigo:
With each late-night show stop, Olivia Rodrigo continues to take her sets up a notch. Her performance of “Can’t Catch Me Now” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was yet another stand-out to add to her resume.
Queens of the Stone Age:
Due to overwhelming demand, Queens of the Stone Age extended their End Is Nero Tour to appease fans. Just before closing out their West Coast dates, the group stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song “Emotion Sickness.” For those who were unable to catch the band on the road, the in-studio set certainly gave them an intense case of FOMO.
Sleater-Kinney:
The last notable TV performance of the week was again credited to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Sleater-Kinney let it all hang out with a bold set of their record “Say It Like You Mean It.”