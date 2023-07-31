Billie Eilish and Finneas ended this past weekend in much higher spirits than the previous. One week ago, the siblings-turned-collaborators shared heartbreaking Instagram posts to mourn the death of their family dog, Pepper. But this Sunday, July 30, marked two significant birthdays in their lives.

The first and most obvious: Finneas turned 26 years old.

“My best friend forever,” Eilish captioned an Instagram photo of her big brother smiling at her as a newborn. “Will never love anyone as much as I love you @finneas happy birthday you are the best thing I have.”

Eilish posted a video to her Instagram Story showing her and Finneas talking through the lyrics of Lana Del Rey’s “Off To The Races.” Finneas (somehow) thought that Del Rey sang “Trapdoor mama” instead of “Chateau Marmont,” causing Eilish to burst out in giggles. “hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha @finneas happy birthday I love every second I get to spend with you,” she wrote atop the video.

Claudia Sulewski, Finneas’ girlfriend, celebrated by captioning an Instagram carousel, “one year closer to fathering my children. huge. painfully in love with you. happy birthday my [light blue heart emoji] @finneas”

Eilish also used her Instagram Story to acknowledge the second birthday of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, writing, “two years since HTE [three holding-back-tears emojis] love you all so dearly.”

See the posts below.