Billie Eilish has a whole roster of hits at this point, but the way she sees it, one of them is “objectively” very dumb, as she expressed alongside her brother Finneas in a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview yesterday (October 10).

At about six minutes into the conversation, Kimmel asked the pair if they’re hard on themselves when they look back at their older material, and if there’s one song in particular that makes them cringe these days. Eilish responded, “Well, objectively, ‘Bad Guy’ is, like, the stupidest song in the world.”

Sensing some shock from the studio audience, she continued, “But it’s really good! Oh my god, don’t gasp!” She pressed on, “But it’s just like, you have to understand, you have to have humor in it. That song: I’m trolling, you know what I’m saying? That song is supposed to be goofy, but it’s just funny ’cause I’m like: it’s dumb! It’s literally… ‘duh?’ Like, what… what does that mean?”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Finneas and Eilish shared a clip of them writing “What Was I Made For?” after noting that they’ve been filming the process of writing Eilish’s next album. This comes after Eilish recently declared in an interview, “There is no documentary, I can confirm that, that that is not happening. But I’m sure someday, there will be another one.” That line of questioning, though, was more about an on-stage moment, so perhaps Eilish meant there’s no planned tour documentary, but some sort of behind-the-scenes film based on Finneas and Eilish’s studio footage could still be possible.

Watch Eilish and Finneas’ Kimmel interview above.