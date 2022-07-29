At long last, Hayley Kiyoko has released her much-anticipated sophomore album, Panorama. Continuing the queer coming-of-age story she told on her 2018 debut album, Expectations, Panorama features Kiyoko digging herself out of a dark place and rebuilding her spirits.

“I went through a period of time after my last album where I’d lost my confidence and my self-worth,” said Kiyoko in a statement. “Thankfully I was surrounded by friends and family who kept me grounded, always supporting me in my lowest moments and reminding me who I was along the way. ‘Panorama’ was the last song I wrote for this album, in a moment of clarity to enjoy the present and not let my trauma define me. One of my favorite lyrics from this song is ‘I’m done confusing all these ashes with my worth,’ which is a metaphor for when we measure our own value only by our struggles and hardships, but in reality, our worth is unwavering. We just need to give ourselves the space to appreciate the highs and the lows of this beautiful journey.”

Ahead of the album, Kiyoko has released an ode to her chosen family called “Found My Friends,” a sapphic summer love bop called “For The Girls,” and a vulnerable ballad called “Deep In The Woods.”

Stream Panorama here.

Hayley Kiyoko is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.