Holly Humberstone dropped the third preview from her forthcoming album, Paint My Bedroom Black. The new collab with D4vd is titled “Superbloodmoon” — inspired by the rare event of the moon turning red during a lunar eclipse.

The two prove to be a powerful force together, with complimenting harmonies over a rock-inspired instrumental. In the music video, the themes of longing carry over as they sit on separate sides of the same wall — but in different houses and spots in time.

“I had been a huge fan of D4vd’s work for about a year and was lucky enough to catch him whilst he was in London,” Humberstone shared in a statement. “We went into the studio and wrote ‘Superbloodmoon.’ It came pretty naturally as we had both been touring for what seemed like forever, and wanted to write about the feelings that come with leaving your home and the people you love behind.”

“We wrote about witnessing the same thing from opposite sides of the world and feeling lonely but connected through that experience at the same time,” she added. “I love the song and I’m so grateful to D4vd for bringing it to life with me.”

Check out Holly Humberstone’s “Superbloodmoon” featuring D4vd above.

Paint My Bedrooom Black is out 10/13 via Darkroom/Geffen/Polydor Records. Find more information here.