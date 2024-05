Billie Eilish announced her massive Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour yesterday (April 29), and today, tickets are starting to go on sale. So, if you’re trying to catch one of these Eilish shows, let’s look at how much that might cost you.

How Much Are Tickets For Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour?

One X (formerly Twitter) user who was buying tickets for a show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena shared screenshots showing off prices for different seats, with prices ranging from $199.50 to $219.50. Another user, buying tickets for a Canadian show, revealed that their ticket cost $249.50 Canadian (about $181 US). Meanwhile, UK users took to X to complain about tickets costing £145 (also about $181 US).

prices for some of the seats at the billie concert pic.twitter.com/hHw1KihBiF — jasmine (@ep1phanyyyyy) April 30, 2024

IM SEEING BILLIE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVERI IN MY ENTIRE LIFE ON THE FLOOR IN 5 MONTHS WITH MY BEST FRIEND UFKCKJ 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LHshrVvL4X — nev (@soldumyheart) April 30, 2024

me coming onto ticketmaster seeing billie eilish prices then coming straight back out again. £145 for standing is this delusion? — Jade (@jadeboyce10) April 30, 2024

So, ultimately, it looks like tickets in most markets should cost around $200 US on the low end.

Find the list of Eilish’s upcoming tour dates below.

Billie Eilish 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

09/29/2024 — Québec, QC @ Centre Videotron

10/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/02/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/04/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/05/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/09/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/13/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/16/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/18/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/03/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/06/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/08/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

11/10/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/13/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/14/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/17/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

11/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

12/03/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/05/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/08/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/10/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/11/2024 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/13/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/16/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/17/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

02/18/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/19/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/21/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/22/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/24/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/25/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/27/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/28/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/04/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/05/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/07/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

03/08/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

04/23/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

04/24/2025 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

04/26/2025 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

04/28/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

04/29/2025 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

05/02/2025 — Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

05/04/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/05/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/07/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/09/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

05/29/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

05/30/2025 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/01/2025 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

06/03/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/04/2025 — Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena

06/06/2025 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

06/08/2025 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

06/10/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/11/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/14/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

06/15/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/07/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/08/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/10/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/11/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/13/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/14/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/16/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/17/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

07/19/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/20/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/22/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/23/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/26/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

07/27/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out 5/17 via Interscope and Dark Room. Find more information here.