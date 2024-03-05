Kacey Musgraves unveiled the dates for her massive Deeper Well World Tour just a few days ago, and now, fans are getting their first chances to grab tickets. Her run of shows in support of her upcoming album will kick off on April 28 in Dublin. Musgraves will play a handful of dates across Europe before making her way back to North America in the fall.

How Much Are Tickets For Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well World Tour?

While ticket prices for Musgraves’ tour will vary depending on the city and due to dynamic pricing, fans are still able to get a general idea about how much they are to start. Using one of her NYC dates at Barclays Center, for those with American Express early access during this presale, the General Admission floor ticket is $166.10 at the moment — or $279.55 if you want to purchase early entry to have a closer spot as well. According to the site, these also include fees before taxes.

Some of the seated tickets in the Lower Bowl have started being priced over $300 now, depending on where you sit.

Seated tickets at the top of the Upper Bowl (specifically, Section 205) are $73.05, providing a range of price options. However, these will likely change when the tickets open to the public due to Ticketmaster boosting prices based on demand and scalpers skyrocketing the amount on resale sites.

A Twitter user also shared that for Musgraves’ Boston shows, the prices ranged from $39 to $229.

it says 39-229 for the boston shows i see some platinum for 475 — vivian ✰ (@ftdtgala) March 5, 2024

