Ahead of his musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Justin Timberlake went on The Tonight Show, where he broke some big news: He’s going on tour in 2024. So, here’s what to know about getting tickets for The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
How To Buy Tickets For Justin Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
The general onsale for tickets begins on February 2 at 10 a.m. local time, via justintimberlake.com.
There will be some opportunities to get tickets before then, though. There’s a fan club presale starting on January 29. Existing fan club members should receive an email with more information.
Citi cardmembers will also have access to their own presale for US shows, starting on January 30 at 10 a.m. local time, until February 1 at 5 p.m. local time. More information is available on the Citi Entertainment website.
Finally, there’s also a Verizon presale. Like the Citi presale, Verizon customers can get presale tickets for US dates starting January 30 at 10 a.m. local time, until February 1 at 5 p.m. local time. More information can be found via Verizon Up.
Justin Timberlake’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
04/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/06 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/04 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/06 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/15 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/04 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/09 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 via RCA Records. Find more information here.