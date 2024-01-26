Ahead of his musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Justin Timberlake went on The Tonight Show, where he broke some big news: He’s going on tour in 2024 . So, here’s what to know about getting tickets for The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

How To Buy Tickets For Justin Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

The general onsale for tickets begins on February 2 at 10 a.m. local time, via justintimberlake.com.

There will be some opportunities to get tickets before then, though. There’s a fan club presale starting on January 29. Existing fan club members should receive an email with more information.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to their own presale for US shows, starting on January 30 at 10 a.m. local time, until February 1 at 5 p.m. local time. More information is available on the Citi Entertainment website.

Finally, there’s also a Verizon presale. Like the Citi presale, Verizon customers can get presale tickets for US dates starting January 30 at 10 a.m. local time, until February 1 at 5 p.m. local time. More information can be found via Verizon Up.

Justin Timberlake’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

04/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/06 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

05/14 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

05/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

05/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/04 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/06 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/15 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/04 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/09 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 via RCA Records. Find more information here.