In August, Taylor Swift delivered major news by announcing the arrival of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film chronicling her massive tour. The announcement indicated that the movie was scheduled for release in North American theaters on October 13. However, there was no information available at that time about a global release.

The news international Swifties have been waiting for has finally arrived, though, as this morning (September 26), the global release date for the Eras Tour movie was announced, as well as how to get tickets.

Swift tweeted, “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm or on your local theaters website!”

The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. 🌎 Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at https://t.co/Oyy6tFmfeV or on your local theaters website! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/rYJUpbHPJd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 26, 2023

Swift previously wrote of the movie, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon [smiling emoji] Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! […] Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged [heart hands emoji] 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

Check out the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour trailer above.