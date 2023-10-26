Taylor Swift is pretty much always a mastermind, but there have been some recent times when she’s been a muse. Attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has inspired her boyfriend to play out of his mind. Meanwhile, her simply existing inspired Jeanette Paras to paint a 399-pound pumpkin in her image.

“Meet Taylor SwiftKin!” Paras posted to her @paras_pumpkins Instagram page earlier this week, revealing it on her porch alongside an NFL football atop a red bucket with Kelce’s No. 87 painted on it. “A gorgeous 399 lb. #giantcelebritypumpkin who is the answer to #whowillitbe in 2023. Everyone who guessed #taylorswift – you were right! And see if you can spot the nod to her romantic interest in the display. #traviskelce #paraspumpkins #35years The Kansas City Chiefs #Halloween.”

Paras posted another Instagram time-lapse video, which she said “squeezes more than 10 hours of painting into just 58 seconds.”

The pumpkin displays Swift’s red carpet look from the 2023 Grammys, where she won Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film. She’ll soon have even more material to submit to the Recording Academy for consideration when her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) re-recorded album arrives on Friday, October 27.

Also, the “Taylor SwiftKin” should be the Chiefs’ new mascot — sorry, K.C. Wolf — especially considering The Daily Mail reported that Kelce’s “teammates have joked that [Swift] is their unofficial mascot.”