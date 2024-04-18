How To Use Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Spotify Countdown Page

Upon searching for Taylor Swift on the Spotify app, you will be prompted to visit Taylor Swift’s Spotify Countdown page, which allows fans to pre-save The Tortured Poets Department and see a tracklist preview. Additionally, the Countdown page is home to exclusive clips showing Swift typing presumed lyrics on a typewriter, such as “As she was leaving, it felt like breathing,” “One less temptress; one less dagger to sharpen,” and “Lost the game of chance, what are the chances?” Pre-saving the album on Spotify’s Countdown Page guarantees that The Tortured Poets Department will automatically be downloaded to your library on Friday, April 19.

According to Spotify, the first exclusive clip on Swift’s Countdown Page became the most-watched Countdown clip in Spotify history.

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic Records. Find more information here.