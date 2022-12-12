Icon, the Colombian duo behind hits for Feid, are moving out from behind the producer’s console. On Friday (December 9), Icon released their hypnotic “Cinco” music video featuring rising singer-songwriter Maxiolly.

Icon includes Johan “Jowan” Esteban Espinosa and Andrés “Rolo” David Restrepo. The duo have helped globalize the sound of reggaeton music from Medellín, Colombia. Icon have worked with breakthrough Colombian star Feid since the beginning of his career. They were behind the hit “Normal” from his recent release Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum. Icon have also produced music for CNCO, Thalia, and Lali.

In 2019, Icon launched as a musical act. Jowan and Rolo released their debut single “Difícil” alongside Lenny Tavárez and Darell. They scored another hit with “Como Lo Hiciste Ayer” featuring Pedro Capó and Reykon. This past year, Icon signed a new record contract with Warner Music Mexico. They returned as artists with “Enchule” alongside Beéle and Rios.

Proudly demonstrating reggaeton music from Medellín, Icon keep their song “Cinco” purely Colombian with Maxiolly in the mix. The nostalgia that Icon’s music with Feid evokes is taken to another level. Maxiolly sings about a magical night of love-making following a night in the club. His alluring voice makes their sensual lyrics all the more irresistible. Icon lives up to their name with this bedroom banger that feels timeless. In the “Cinco” video, the guys of Icon are at the forefront with Maxiolly.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.