The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball jumpstarted the holiday season by unveiling its multi-city lineup on Friday (September 30). This year’s edition of the annual Jingle Ball festivities will be headlined by stars such as Anitta, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Tate McRae, and The Kid LAROI.

The lineups have so far been unveiled for shows in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Worth/Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. The trek will begin November 29 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax, and Nicky Youre taking the stage.

Los Angeles will get Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, Capaldi, Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa, Jax, Khalid, Harlow, Pitbull, and Youre on December 2 at the Kia Forum.

Macklemore is expected to join the lineup in Chicago on December 5, and The Kid LAROI joining the party in Boston on December 11. Puth and Sam Smith are among performers in Philadelphia on December 12 and DC on December 13, and Anitta will rock in Miami on December 18.

Last year’s Jingle Ball ended with a thud. The last stop of the tour was canceled out of precaution for the then-spreading Omicron variant, following individual COVID-related cancellations by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. The 2020 Jingle Ball was held virtually.

See the 2022 Jingle Ball dates below. Tickets will go on public sale next Friday (October 7) here.

11/29 — Ft. Worth/Dallas @ Dickies Arena

12/02 — Los Angeles @ The Kia Forum

12/05 — Chicago @ Allstate Arena

12/06 — Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena

12/11 — Boston @ TD Garden

12/12 — Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

12/13 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

12/15 — Atlanta @ State Farm Arena

12/18 — Miami/Ft. Lauderdale @ FLA Live Arena

