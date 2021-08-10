Back in May the BBC reported that none other than Ed Sheeran would be the sponsor for Ipswich Town Football Club, a soccer team in Suffolk, England, where Sheeran also lives. According to his Instagram, Sheeran grew up as a fan of the team, so sponsoring the men’s and women’s jerseys (aka shirts) for a year seems like a natural fit. The pop star is currently ramping up promo for his newest album, releasing his newest single “Bad Habits” and his logo on the Ipswich jerseys promises a tour coming very soon.

Here’s what that logo looks like, for those who are curious:

As a show of gratitude for the support of Sheeran, the club decided to give him his own jersey and number for the season. The team posted a photo of Sheeran wearing his new gear on Twitter, writing: “@edsheeran might be used to being number one, but it’s 17 that is next to his name on Town’s official squad list for the 2021/22 season!”

🔢 @edsheeran might be used to being number one, but it’s 17 that is next to his name on Town’s official squad list for the 2021/22 season! 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 6, 2021

“When Ipswich told me I thought they were joking but I love the idea,” Sheeran told the BBC. “I think this is going to be a great season and I’m honoured to be a part of it. I just hope this squad number is only ceremonial because I want to see us promoted and that’s not going to happen if I’m playing.”

In a recent livestream concert hosted at the stadium where Ipswich Town plays, Portman Road, Sheeran was wearing the number 17, part of what inspired the team to designate that his jersey for the season. Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton said he and manager Paul Cook “spoke about it and we agreed to offer Ed the chance of that squad number,” adding: “It’s our way of thanking him for his support and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road this season.”