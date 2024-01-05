There is some slight chaos going on in the world of Taylor Swift right now, which has led to rumors that recent Uproxx cover star Maisie Peters will be opening for Swift on The Eras Tour later this year.

Is Maisie Peters opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in 2024?

Nope. Not as of now, anyway.

Today (January 5), Peters tweeted, “girls i’m afraid that whilst i shall hopefully be shrieking all too well at wembley this summer, it shall be shrieked from the stands! i am not an eras tour opener! alas the rumours are just rumouring! <3.”

girls i’m afraid that whilst i shall hopefully be shrieking all too well at wembley this summer, it shall be shrieked from the stands! i am not an eras tour opener! alas the rumours are just rumouring! <3 — maisie peters (@maisiehpeters) January 5, 2024

So, what’s going on here?

This situation appears to have started with Paramore pulling out of the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Festival and clearing their social media pages. From there, there was speculation that this would mean the band would also drop out of opening for Swift this summer. That snowballed into further speculation that Peters would take Paramore’s spot, speculation that Peters apparently saw and felt she needed to put an end to.

Swift would certainly be bummed to see Paramore leave the tour, as she wrote when announcing the shows, “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.