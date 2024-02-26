Country superstar Reba McEntire has been a judge on NBC’s The Voice since last year after she replaced Blake Shelton. According to Newsweek, she was initially offered the role in 2011, turned it down, but then returned to be a “Mega Advisor” during Season 23. Since joining the judging panel, she has helped pick and help singers who choose to be on her team.
Recently, however, fans had been wondering if she was leaving the show, following some articles that were apparently making the rounds. It also is just ahead of Season 25 of The Voice starting this weekend, which raised questions if this would be McEntire’s last.
Here’s what to know.
Is Reba McEntire Leaving The Voice?
Following some of the rumors, McEntire hopped on Twitter (now X) to set the record straight — both regarding her future on The Voice… and that companies were apparently using her to sell types of “gummy products” for some reason.
“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice,” she wrote. “This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.” So, it looks like McEntire has no plans to leave the show just yet — or sell you bogus weight loss products.
Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.
— Reba McEntire (@reba) February 26, 2024
Check out Reba McEntire’s tweet above.
Blake Shelton is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.