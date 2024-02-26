Is Reba McEntire Leaving ‘The Voice?’

Country superstar Reba McEntire has been a judge on NBC’s The Voice since last year after she replaced Blake Shelton. According to Newsweek, she was initially offered the role in 2011, turned it down, but then returned to be a “Mega Advisor” during Season 23. Since joining the judging panel, she has helped pick and help singers who choose to be on her team.

Recently, however, fans had been wondering if she was leaving the show, following some articles that were apparently making the rounds. It also is just ahead of Season 25 of The Voice starting this weekend, which raised questions if this would be McEntire’s last.

Here’s what to know.