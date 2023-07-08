Aside from featuring cameos from actress Joey King and Swift’s ex, Taylor Lautner, fans believe the “I Can See You” video also contained Easter eggs hinting at Swift’s next project. As Swifties are wont to do, they have begun sharing their theories via social media.

Swifties are enjoying Taylor Swift ‘s re-recording of Speak Now , which finally arrived this Friday. And Swift herself is celebrating the album in a big way. Last night (July 7), she premiered the video for “I Can See You” during the first night of her Kansas City shows during The Eras Tour.

Is Taylor Swift’s 1989 her next re-recorded album?

In the “I Can See You” video, fans noticed a sign on a bridge that read “1989 tv,” which they immediately took as a sign that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming soon.

Taylor Swift seemingly teases ‘1989’ as her next re-recording in the music video for “I Can See You.” pic.twitter.com/a6BqFkhrgK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2023

Additionally, fans noticed other allusions to the 1989 era, including the lipstick she wore in the Polaroid on the 1989 album cover, as well as parallels to the action-packed “Bad Blood” video.

TAYLOR IS HINTING AT 1989 TV I’M ACTUALLY GOING INSANE #ICanSeeYouMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/BugfWuc6WA — vampire miguel I taylivia stan 🩸 (@cowboyinwoods13) July 8, 2023

i cannot say more 1989 tv is definitely coming like girl the parallels hellloooooo pic.twitter.com/fjCcAb8kgF — fwd: rara 💜🧛🏻‍♀️🛸| 20 + 1 (@swtheprfct) July 8, 2023

Some fans have even begun sharing their theories as to when exactly 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will drop.

1989 tv is coming september 1st!! pic.twitter.com/ptHaMhAjLy — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) July 8, 2023

As per usual, Swift remains tight-lipped about her next move.

But in the meantime, you can listen to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) here.