Forget about the sneakers and the boys for a second, ITZY‘s got something else up their sleeves.

Known to be a group who tends to trend for their dynamic performances and vast amounts of content, ITZY’s most recent social posts today (November 7) was a surprise announcement for some new music. Titled CHESHIRE, the new EP from the JYP Entertainment pop quintet is set to release at the end of the month, November 30, according to the promotion schedule poster.

Following the announcement, all social profiles from the group have immediately switched over to the new color scheme of the new concept. The EP will be available for pre-order starting today at 7 p.m. PT. However, no further details on the forthcoming release were given.

Considering the group will be attending one of K-pop’s biggest nights at the 2022 MNet Asian Music Awards on release day, one can assume that the group will be making their first live performance from the new project on the award show’s stage.

ITZY is currently on the US leg of their ITZY First World Tour: ‘Checkmate’ and will conclude their eight-city tour on Sunday, November 13 in New York at the Hulu Theater.

CHESHIRE follows the group’s first official English pre-release single “Boys Like You.”