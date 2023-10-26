Jack Black held his The Give Back-ular Spectacular event in Los Angeles last night (October 25), where he surprised the audience with a routine while on-stage at The Orpheum Theater. During it, Black decided to perform a striptease set to none other than… Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

In a video from the event, Black takes off his shirt, wearing just some boxers, as the audience cheers after the move. He then walks down to an audience member to ask where they’re from, getting just “Los Angeles” as a hilarious response.

Black walks back up to the stage, asking the rest of the crowd for song requests. He denies one because of the Screen Actors Guild strike, but someone must’ve thrown out Swift’s song as an idea.

“Typically, you don’t have to film it on your phone,” Black joked.

“I know that one!” he responded. “Everyone knows that f*cking song.” Black proceeded to sing the “Anti-Hero” chorus, getting the “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” lyric right, as he leaps around the stage.

In Jack Black fashion, he then makes some creative choices, putting on his classic comedic voice where all you can hear is “I’m tired of feeling like” before he keeps ad-libbing. He was also raising money for an emergency relief fund that helps both union and non-union crew members in Hollywood.

Check out a clip from the moment below.