As the controversy over Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” surfaced, it was reported that the song had reached the top of the iTunes chart. Given the state of the song downloads market in 2023, though, that’s a relatively inconsequential distinction in the big picture. However, it was revealed yesterday (July 24) that Aldean’s song did actually manage an impressive No. 2 debut on the more significant Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After that news broke, Aldean shared a video thanking his fans. Aldean wrote alongside the clip on social media, “Thank u guys. Ready to see u back out there this weekend!”

Thank u guys. Ready to see u back out there this weekend! 🇺🇸🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/qtH8yUdpLy — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 24, 2023

The 90-second video includes clips from his recent shows and ends with him addressing his audience from the stage, saying, “So somebody asked me, ‘Hey man, do you think you’re going to play this song tonight?’ The answer was simple. The people have spoken and you guys spoke very, very loudly this week.”

Thank u guys. Ready to see u back out there this weekend! 🇺🇸🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/qtH8yUdpLy — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 24, 2023

He also said on stage recently, “I gotta tell you guys, man: it’s been a long-ass week. It’s been a long week, and I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that. Hey, here’s the thing, here’s one thing I feel: I feel like everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, it doesn’t mean it’s true, right? What I am is a proud American. I’m proud to be from here. I love our country, I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh*t started happening to us. I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that, I can tell you that right now.”