Jennifer Lopez Says She Understands Why Some Artists Boycott The Super Bowl

Historically, performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show was seen as the opportunity of a lifetime for a musician. That has changed earlier this year, though, when a number of artists boycotted the big game in protest of the NFL. Well, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were recently confirmed to be headlining the 2020 halftime show, and while Lopez is excited for the chance to perform, she says she can see why some artists have passed up the chance.

Lopez is on the cover of the latest issue of GQ, and in the interview, when asked if she had any “conflicting feelings” about performing at Super Bowl, Lopez responded:

“No. I understand people not wanting to do it. Everybody has to make their own choices. They have to feel good about what they’re doing. I feel like it’s an amazing platform and one of the biggest in the world to put out whatever message you want to put out there. Whatever message of love or — I don’t want to give anything away — I think it’s taking a chance to do it. I feel that it’s a great thing to have two Latina women in Miami headlining the Super Bowl, and what we could do with those 12 to 14 minutes to make people understand our worth and value in this country.… I think it could be a really beautiful celebration.”

Read the full interview here.