Swifties are still furious with comedian Jo Koy over a joke he made about Taylor Swift during his hosting gig at the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony that took place last weekend.

Alluding to Swift’s frequent appearances on-screen during Kansas City Chiefs games, where she is often seen supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Koy said “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Though Swift has not commented directly on the matter, she appeared visibly frustrated as she took a swig from her champagne flute in reaction to the joke. In an interview with Los Angeles Times published today (January 11), Koy clarified that he did not mean any harm by the joke.

“I didn’t understand the Taylor tiff,” Koy said. “Mind you, that one was just getting rewritten 50 million times, never ran it through, all the way up until we had to walk out. It’s just weird, where do you place it, and we kept hammering it and cutting it down. But the whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Koy noted that he is a big fan of Swift’s, and doubled down that the joke was merely making fun of the NFL — and not her.

“It’s like, the cool thing about the Globes is we don’t need to do cutaways for ratings,” said Koy. “What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There’s no ill intent in that joke. The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to [her]. And it’s an obvious reason why. I’m not saying anything that no one’s saying, and it’s obvious what that joke was. It’s about the NFL.”