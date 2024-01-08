What did Jo Koy say about his Taylor Swift joke at the 2024 Golden Globes?

In an interview on the red carpet at Billboard‘s Golden Globes afterparty, Entertainment Tonight asked Koy about Swift’s reaction to his joke, and he said with a laugh, “Aww man… it was cute! I was just saying… it was cute! I was just saying, it’s less cutaways, you know what I mean? That’s all!”

Then, on Good Morning America‘s GMA3 this morning, Koy was asked if there was a specific moment from his hosting stint he feels bad about, and he responded, “I think it was when the Taylor one was just a little flat… It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL… I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”