Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got big reputations. Yes, I am perpetually on Reputation (Taylor’s Version) watch and will use any excuse to quote “End Game.” The more cringeworthy, the better! In this case, Kelce and Swift are each nominated at the upcoming 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Anyway, Swift is up for five awards: Female Artist Of The Year, Pop Artist Of The Year, Concert Tour Of The Year (The Eras Tour), Movie Of The Year (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour), and Social Celebrity Of The Year. Kelce, meanwhile, is up for Athlete Of The Year alongside Coco Gauff, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Sabrina Ionescu, Simone Biles, and Stephen Curry.

Kelce and Swift are shockingly not nominated for Most Mania-Inducing Celebrity Couple Of The Year, but if that were a category, they would be a surer bet to win than the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Although, to be fair, they are not the only couple sharing People’s Choice Awards nods, as Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are each nominated as well.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards is scheduled for February 18 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony will broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. ET across E!, NBC, and Peacock.

See the full list of nominees below (via Billboard).