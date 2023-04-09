Ahead of their upcoming album, appropriately titled The Album, the Jonas Brothers paid a visit to Saturday Night Live. During their visit, the brothers delivered a soulful performance of “Waffle House.”

While on stage, the boys were joined by a choir, as they grooved out using the whole stage, and maintaining a rockstar presence. With almost two decades in the game, Jonas Brothers have not lost their magic.

Upon the release of “Waffle House,” the brothers shared that the song was inspired by conversations they had at the namesake diner while on the road.

In a recent interview with Variety, the JoBros revealed that family is a key theme in the album, and they linked with producer and songwriter Jon Bellion to create a body of work that resonates with fans and their families, who have supported them over the years.

“How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages?” “The key to Jon’s initial pitch was bringing in influences from the ’70s, but with a really modern edge to it,” said Nick. “We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal.”

You can check out the performance above.

The Album is out 5/5 via Republic. Find more information here.