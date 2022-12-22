Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi have become close friends since taking over the charts with their July 2021 collaboration “Stay,” and it appears Bieber’s Canadian interests are rubbing off on his Australian protégé.

Bieber’s Drew House, co-founded alongside Ryan Good in 2019, unveiled a limited-edition collection with the Toronto Maple Leafs in September 2021, which put Bieber “on cloud 9.” The NHL team donned the Drew House reversible jersey for a March game against the New Jersey Devils — a 3-2 win, to sweeten the moment — where pieces where available to purchase at the team store inside Scotiabank Arena.

And even though it was billed as limited edition, the collection is the gift that keeps on giving. Drew House and the Leafs shared photos of Laroi posing as a hockey player at the physical Drew House, located in California’s San Fernando Valley, for photos taken by Bieber on Wednesday, December 21.

Laroi is sporting the grey logo tee with gloves and a helmet in most of the photos, with one photo featuring the 19-year-old in his signature sunglasses and an all-denim fit.

Last month, Bieber surprised fans at a Drew House pop-up in Tokyo. The groundbreaking artist disguised as Theodore, Drew House’s teddy bear mascot, and was all smiles after revealing his identity. Bieber has generally seemed to be in good spirits since postponing his Justice World Tour until at least March 25, 2023 to “rest and get better” after suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June.