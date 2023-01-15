Justin Bieber New York City December 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Justin Bieber Cleverly Owned Forgetting The Lyrics To ‘Stay’ While Performing With The Kid Laroi

Justin Bieber has mostly been away from the stage since postponing his Justice World Tour in early September. The Kid Laroi is wading into a new era, announcing his debut album, The First Time, last week and preparing to drop its first single this week. “Stay,” their collaborative No. 1 single, came out in July 2021. Forgive them for moving on.

Bieber and Laroi revisited their (already) tried-and-true hit at the launch party for Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Studios in Los Angeles last night, January 14. They performed a stripped-back version, and while they sounded great, Bieber endearingly forgot some of the words.

“It’s been difficult for me to trust / And I’m afraid that I’ma f*ck it up,” Bieber sang. “Ain’t no way that I can leave you stranded / ‘Cause I don’t remember the words and that’s crazy.” After supportive applause and laughter from the intimate crowd, Bieber quickly recovered to perfectly deliver the rest of his verse: “You know that I know that I can’t live without you / So, baby, stay.”

On January 10, “Stay” added to its record-breaking staying power by becoming nine-times-platinum certified, per the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). “Stay” finished third among Spotify’s most-streamed songs of 2022 list and sixth across all streaming platforms last year.

Bieber’s recent YouTube documentaries — Seasons, Next Chapter, and Our World — were directed by Ratner and co-produced through his OBB umbrella. Justin Bieber: Our World is nominated for Best Music Film at the upcoming 2023 Grammys. Ratner and OBB are also behind Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom?

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
×