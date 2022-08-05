To put it lightly, 2022 hasn’t been a great year for Brittney Griner. Back in March, the WNBA star was detained in Russia after hashish oil was found in her belongings in an airport. Now, just about the worst possible outcome of the situation has been reached: Yesterday, Griner, who has been in Russian police custody all this time, was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison, slightly less than the 10-year maximum sentence.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Griner will actually spend nine years in a Russian prison, though, as the US government is trying to work out a deal to bring Griner home.

In the meantime, Griner has earned the support of folks on this side of the world. That includes Justin Bieber, who wants to do anything in his power to help out. On his Instagram Story yesterday, the pop star shared a post about the Griner news and wrote, “THIS HURTS. If anyone knows of anyway I can help please let me know.”

Bieber wasn’t the only musician to show support for Griner. Margo Price tweeted, “say it with me: FREE BRITTNEY GRINER.” Dreezy shared a similar message, writing, “Free Brittney Griner.” Boosie Badazz also posted a video of himself passionately talking about the issue.

say it with me FREE BRITTNEY GRINER https://t.co/Ftqr6hyIzw — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 3, 2022

Free Brittney Griner 🙏🏾 — HITGIRL Out Now! (@dreezydreezy) August 4, 2022