New Justin Bieber music is coming “very very very soon,” according to a teaser video shared by director Cole Bennett on his Lyrical Lemonade YouTube channel. The clip, which contains a one-minute and 26-second song called “I Feel Funny,” sees Bieber behind the scenes of an upcoming music video, as he tries on costumes, ski masks, and chains.

Also in the video, he thrusts his hips as he steams a set of shirts and dances next to production assistants on the set of the video. He is also seen sitting on a ski bike in front of a blue screen before the background switches to icy ski slopes.

According to Bennett, the videos were taken on his phone in between takes of the actual video they were scheduled to shoot that day. The aforementioned video is presumably the video for an upcoming Don Toliver collaboration called “Honest,” as Toliver can briefly be seen in the clips.

The existence of the “Honest” collaboration was confirmed at the end of the “I Feel Funny” video, as the screen fades to black, with white text reading “Justin Bieber featuring Don Toliver, Honest, coming very very very soon.”

