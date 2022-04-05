Justin Bieber Is Offering Free Therapy To His Fans And Tour Crew

Just as Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour was kicking off in February, the pop star announced the “Justice In Action” initiative. The effort connects fans on tour with local and national social justice organizations, to get them to interact, donate, and just flat out engage with these causes. It shows real recognition from the “Love Yourself” singer of the influence he has on close to 100 tour stops in 20 countries worldwide. Now, Bieber is adding to his altruistic effort with his latest initiative to offer free therapy sessions to Beliebers and his tour crew.

Bieber has partnered with online therapy platform BetterHelp, the world’s largest therapy platform, to offer free online therapy sessions to his fans and his touring crew of more than 250 people. The partnership offers a free month of online therapy to fans, which they can also choose to share with a friend or loved one in need. Meanwhile, the touring crew has unlimited access to licensed therapists for 18 months. This is a more than $3 million effort from BetterHelp, whose website states that Bieber “is not being compensated for this initiative.”

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” Bieber said in a statement. “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

This is an incredible undertaking from both Bieber and BetterHelp. For tour crew especially, who deal with the physical and mental stress of day-today set-up of this complex tour. Not to mention what the touring industry has had to deal with following the pandemic, which ravaged many people’s livelihoods.

You can find out more at here.