There’s no doubting that Kacey Musgraves is in the Christmas spirit. She recently released her The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show special and accompanying soundtrack album, and now she has teamed up with James Corden for an ambitious new performance.

Corden introduced the performance of “Soundtrack To A Christmas Love Story” on The Late Late Show, saying, “Now, everybody loves Christmas songs, no one more than I, so we thought it might be fun to imagine a classic holiday rom-com using just Christmas music. We’ve got 14 songs, nine sets, one take, and zero pressure. This is Kacey Musgraves in ‘Soundtrack To A Christmas Love Story.'”

From there, the camera pans over to Musgraves, singing “Jingle Bell Rock” as she works in the holiday-themed store. When it’s quitting time, she leaves the building and runs into Corden, and the two then duet on Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe.” She even worked her own “Christmas Makes Me Cry” into the tale of love at first sight, betrayal, and redemption (and at one point, middle fingers).

Musgraves also sat down for an interview with Corden (alongside Rebel Wilson), and talked about the wild night she had on the evening of the CMAs, which involved getting on Willie Nelson’s tour bus and later finding herself out with Reese Witherspoon and Gigi Hadid.

Watch Musgraves’ appearances on The Late Late Show above.