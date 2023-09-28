Madame Tussauds‘ wax figures are a hit or miss. But the latest one is uncanny. Today (September 28), the famed wax museum’s Nashville location unveiled a figure of country music sensation Kacey Musgraves.

The replica of Musgraves is wearing a white lace jumpsuit, and is accessorised with a nose stud, gold rings, and hoop earrings, recreating her look from the 2019 Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo.

“What an honor, I never even knew I wanted this to be a bucket list moment.,” said Musgraves in a statement. “You all did an amazing job.”

As pictures of the wax figure have surfaced online, fans also can’t help but note its resemblance to the singer.

“If the mic wasn’t there, I would’ve struggled to find which one was the figure,” said one fan on Twitter.

“The work is so incredible its scary,” said another fan.

According to a press release, the statue took six months to create with work of 20 London-based artists.

“As a country music icon, there is no better artist we’d like to welcome to the Madame Tussauds Nashville family than Kacey Musgraves,” said Marketing Manager for Madame Tussauds Monica Jackson in a statement. “She is one of country music’s most beloved stars and we’re honored for guests to welcome and sing with her at our attraction.”

Fans can visit Madam Tussauds Nashville beginning tomorrow (September 29) to see the wax figure.