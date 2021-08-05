Three long years have gone by since Kacey Musgraves released her fourth album, Golden Hour. That somewhat changed on Thursday when the singer appeared on Dr. Maya Shankar’s podcast, <a title="" href="A Slight Change Of Plans” target=”_blank”>A Slight Change Of Plans.

On it, the singer sang a section of an upcoming song entitled “Camera Roll.” “Don’t go through your camera roll / So much you don’t know that you’ve forgotten,” she sang. “What a trip, the way you can flip / Through all the good parts of it.” Shortly after, Musgraves performed another song, this one titled “If I Was An Angel.” Here, the singer sings, “If I was an angel, I’d never have to change / I’d never have to change / But something’s gotta change.”

In a recent profile with Crack, Musgraves spoke about her upcoming album, which bears a title the singer has yet to reveal. “Sometimes I feel like this album has more of a foot in country than Golden Hour,” she said. The magazine also noted that the title track to the upcoming album is “a pared back, Latin-inflected ballad about resigning from a relationship and accepting fate without bitterness” that “swells into a pattern of guttural electric guitar, spectral strings and a chorus of voices.” Previously, she revealed Daft Punk and Weezer inspired the upcoming release.

You can listen to the full episode of A Slight Change Of Plans with Musgraves here.