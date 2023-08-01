In February, Karol G shared her new album Mañana Será Bonito, which had hits like “TQG” with Shakira and “Provenza.” It became the first all-Spanish-language record by a woman to land atop the charts. Now, she’s back with a surprise LP called Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).

“.. This Tour wouldn’t be the same without the end of this story,” she wrote on social media, the translation provided by Instagram. It comes with a very pink teaser clip.

This announcement follows the release of “S91.” In the video, she teased Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), saying it was coming soon.

In our interview with the pop star about Mañana Será Bonito, she discussed the meaning of the title. “It’s a very personal album,” she said. “It was made at a moment in my life where there were incredible things happening, but I was experiencing internal turmoil and destruction that was very strong and very strange for me. I had a very dark moment in my life where the only thing I could do was turn to my family and my friends. I understood after that life wanted to show me that what I should value the most is having my family and my friends by my side.”

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) is out 8/11 on Universal Music Latino. Find more information here.