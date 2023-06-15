rThe Barbie movie will follow Margot Robbie’s Barbie bravely journeys into the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling) after noticing things aren’t as perfect as usual in Barbie Land.

Karol G’s video for “Watati,” her single for the star-studded Barbie soundtrack with Aldo Ranks, follows the opposite script. The Colombian superstar visits Barbie Land, mimicking Barbie and Ken’s idyllic habits, like rollerblading on the beach, and posing for a mugshot in outlandishly colorful swimsuits.

The Barbie soundtrack was executive produced by Mark Ronson. Along with Karol G, it boasts Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Gosling (!), Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi.

Lipa released the Greta Gerwig-directed film’s disco-pop theme song, “Dance The Night,” in late May. The main trailer, which arrived simultaneously, also featured Minaj and Ice Spice’s take on Aqua’s “Barbie Girl,” and PinkPantheress dropped her Barbie contribution, “Angel,” last week.

Watch the”Watati” video above and check out the main Barbie film trailer below.

Barbie: The Album is out 7/21 via Atlantic/Warner Bros. Entertainment. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.